Sunny Leone is having fun with hula hoops at the rehearsals of Bhoomi’s dance number Trippy Trippy, see videos

After setting our pulse racing with her item songs like Raees’ “Laila Main Laila” and Baadshaho’s “Piya More”, Bollywood’s very own sultry goddess Sunny Leone will feature in special dance number titled “Trippy Trippy” in Sanjay Dutt starrer Bhoomi. And, she has also begun rehearsals for the same with Diiksha Nagpal. Sharing fun snippets from the practice, Sunny wrote, “I promised we rehearsed as well!! bhoomi rehearsals with @diikshanagpal best teacher!”

In the video, the two girls can be seen having a fun time hula hooping around the place. Anyway, Sunny has so many dance numbers to her name, she doesn’t need much practice. Sharing another post on Instagram, Sunny wrote, “One more lol @diikshanagpal Bhoomi rehearsals!! Love this girl!! Haha.”

Earlier, it was said that the film’s team was on the lookout for an actor to perform in a special dance number in the film. Well, we are sure no one could do a better job than Sunny Leone. Sunny will be seen in the song titled “Trippy Trippy” composed by Sachin-Jigar and penned by Priya Saraiya. The song will be choreographed by Ganesh Acharya.

Confident about Sunny being able to pull off the song, director of the film Omung Kumar had earlier said, “The song comes at a crucial juncture in the narrative and we wanted only Sunny for it.”

Talking about the song, producer Bhushan Kumar had also added, “T-Series has worked with Sunny is the past and she is a very humble person. When the song was ready, we felt Sunny was the right fit. We are glad she agreed to do this special track for us. Sachin Jigar staying true to the lyrics have made a really trippy number.”

