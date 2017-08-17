Sunny Leone will never forget her experience of visiting Kochi. This video is a proof

Sunny Leone was overwhelmed with the love of people of Kochi. Sunny Leone was overwhelmed with the love of people of Kochi.

The new mommy of B-town Sunny Leone was given a heartwarming reception as she visited Kochi in Kerala for an inaugural event. She was in the city for the launch of ‘Phone 4 Digital Hub’ showroom at MG Road. As the Baadshaho actor reached the venue, she was swarmed by thousands of fans. Sunny was overwhelmed with the warm welcome from the people of Kochi. The happiness and the excitement were much evident on the adult star-turned Bollywood actor’s face.

People waited for long hours for their favourite star and the air was filled with the chants of “We love Sunny”. And the moment the actor arrived, she was stunned and could not believe her ears and eyes that she is loved so much in the city. Amidst cheers from her fans, Sunny thanked all for their love. The actor even shared a video on her Twitter handle and captioned it, “No words…Can’t thank the people of Kochi. Was so overwhelmed by the love & support. Never will forget Gods own Country Kerala! Thank you #fone4.”

No words…Can’t thank the people of Kochi.Was so overwhelmed by the love&support.Never will forget Gods own Country Kerala!Thank you #fone4 pic.twitter.com/UTAnjlYvc5 — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) August 17, 2017

Sunny has been making headlines from the time she adopted a baby girl, Nisha Kaur Weber. Talking about her daughter, Sunny said in an interview, “She is so cute. The moment she looks up at you and smiles, it just melts your heart. I look forward to her growing up to become independent and being her own woman.” Her decision of adoption was applauded by one and all from the film industry. Riteish Deshmukh, Esha Gupta and Sherlyn Chopra congratulated the new parents.

On the work front, Sunny will be seen next in Baadshaho song “Piya More” opposite Emraan Hashmi and her song “Trippy Trippy” in Sanjay Dutt’s comeback film, Bhoomi will be out soon.

