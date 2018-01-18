Sunny Leone’s wax figure to be unveiled at Madame Tussauds Delhi

Sunny Leone will be a part of the Madame Tussauds wax museum in Delhi. Sunny Leone will be a part of the Madame Tussauds wax museum in Delhi.

Bollywood actor Sunny Leone will soon find herself in the prestigious company of celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and many others as the Madame Tussauds wax museum in Delhi have planned to feature a wax statue of the actor. Fans will get the opportunity to click a selfie with Leone and this will surely be a treat for all her followers.

The actor has a huge fan following all across the world, especially in India, thanks to her popular dance numbers and her appearances on various reality shows.

The team from Madame Tussauds flew in from London to meet Sunny in Mumbai where they took over 200 specific measurements and photographs of the actor to create a life-like wax figure. Sunny is very excited for this and said, “I am thrilled and grateful to Madame Tussauds for creating my figure. Having my own wax figure is completely overwhelming. This is the first time I have undergone a sitting and I must thank the entire team for making it a unique and memorable experience. I am equally excited to see ’me’ at the attraction and can’t wait for the fans reaction it will be finally displayed later this year. Madame Tussauds is a ‘one-of-a-kind’ attraction and I am so thrilled to be chosen for this incredible honour.”

Mr. Anshul Jain, General Manager, and Director, Merlin Entertainments India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Sunny Leone is undoubtedly one of the biggest sensational divas of Bollywood with a massive fan base, so her figure has been an evident choice for Madame Tussauds Delhi. Announcing her figure at the attraction is equally enthralling for us, and we are certain that this will give her fans millions of memories to carry home with lots of selfies.”

Madame Tussauds has 23 museums across the world and the recently inaugurated attraction in Delhi has become a must-visit for all fans residing here.

