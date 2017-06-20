Sunny Leone video songs: Hindi songs of the beautiful actress from Ragini MMS 2, Raees, Hate Story 2, Ek Paheli Leela and One Night Stand

Sunny Leone arrived with Baby Doll and her fans knew instantly that the ‘Hangover’ was going to linger. Sunny Leone arrived with Baby Doll and her fans knew instantly that the ‘Hangover’ was going to linger.

In a short span of time, Sunny Leone has carved a niche for herself in the Hindi film industry. There are few films that were solely made on Sunny Leone’s sex appeal. When superstars think it mandatory to include a Sunny Leone item number in their films to woo ticket buyers, you know how far she has come in her career. Yet, Sunny Leone’s charm lies in crystal clear knowledge of her own identity. Sunny Leone is still a sort of mystery in the mad world of Bollywood. Sunny got her first major breakthrough with chartbuster number Baby Doll that was a compulsory song in any music lover’s playlist. It’s difficult to tell when and how Sunny’s charm pervaded our households and we became her fans overnight.

Sunny arrived with Baby Doll and her fans knew instantly that the ‘Hangover’ was going to linger. While some saw it as an overnight success that will quickly fade away, Sunny made sure she not only stays here but make most of the opportunities given to her. If there is someone other than Katrina Kaif in industry who can command mind-staggering views on YouTube, it’s Sunny Leone. Her song ‘Laila Main Laila’ is among top 10 most viewed Hindi songs on Youtube. Besides doing films and music videos, Sunny also judges MTV Splitsvilla show. The actor is currently shooting the next season in Jim Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand. Here’s a list of top songs of Sunny Leone:

Baby Doll from Ragini MMS 2

Kabhi Jo Baadal Barse from Jackpot

Laila Main Laila from Raees

Main Adhoora from Beiimaan Love

Pink Lips from Hate Story 2

Super Girl From China Video Song

Desi Look from Ek Paheli Leela

Saiyaan Superstar from Ek Paheli Leela

Dhol Baaje from Ek Paheli Leela

Glamorous Ankhiyaan from Ek Paheli Leela

Maine Khud Ko from Ragini MMS 2

Aao Na from Kuch Kuch Locha Hai

Ijazat from One Night Stand

Abhi Abhi Toh Mile Ho from Jism 2

Do Peg Maar from One Night Stand

Sunny was last seen Raees co-starring Shah Rukh Khan that was releases on January 26 this year.

