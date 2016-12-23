Sunny Leone to receive PETA’s person of the year award

Sunny Leone will receive PETA’s person of the year award for her dedication to promoting the rescue of homeless dogs and cats, as well as her compassion for animals abused and killed for their skin. Sunny Leone will receive PETA’s person of the year award for her dedication to promoting the rescue of homeless dogs and cats, as well as her compassion for animals abused and killed for their skin.

Sunny Leone will receive PETA’s person of the year award for her dedication to promoting the rescue of homeless dogs and cats, as well as her compassion for animals abused and killed for their skin. Earlier this year, the 35-year-old star featured in an ad the campaign by the organisation which encouraged people to be an angel and adopt a homeless dog.

“Sunny Leone’s kindness proves she is as beautiful on the inside as she is on the outside. PETA is calling on people everywhere to follow her compassionate example by adopting– and never buying–companion animals, and by eating healthy, plant-based meals that save animals every time we sit down to eat,” said Sachin Bangera of PETA.

Past recipients of PETA’s person of the year award include Dr Shashi Tharoor, former Supreme Court Justice KS Panicker Radhakrishnan, and actors Kapil Sharma, Hema Malini, R Madhavan and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Meanwhile, Sunny Leone, who features in the remake version of iconic song Laila Main Laila inShah Rukh Khan-starrer Raees, says the superstar’s wife Gauri Khan told her she is looking amazing in the item number. “I saw him (Shah Rukh) and his wife (Gauri) during Diwali party at Aamir Khan’s house. I asked him how is the song looking he said very sweet, his wife said it is looking really good. I was extremely nervous. She said it’s looking amazing,” Sunny told PTI.