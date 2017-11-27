Sunny Leone starrer Tera Intezaar sued for using ‘Barbie’ in song, makers win case

The courts have ruled out in favour of Sunny Leone’s Tera Intezaar. The courts have ruled out in favour of Sunny Leone’s Tera Intezaar.

Sunny Leone and Arbaaz Khan starrer Tera Intezaar is all set to hit the theatres on December 1. And with just three days to go for its release, the makers have received a notice from Mattel Inc, the manufacturer of the trademark Barbie dolls, objecting to its song “Barbie Girl”.

In a recent notice issued to the producers of the film by Mattel Inc, they have been accused of using the word ‘Barbie’ in the song without the company’s permission. While the chorus line of the Sunny Leone song is, “I am a sexy Barbie Girl,” Mattel has alleged that the song represents their product (Barbie) in a manner which is antagonistic to the values and interests of the customer target base that they cater to. It has also been reported that Mattel has objected to ‘the actress featuring in the song (Sunny Leone), as she is a prominent figure from adult entertainment industry and such attributes are provocative and inappropriate for younger girls and children, tarnishing and degrading the distinctive quality of the mark that Barbie holds.”

However, the courts have ruled out in favour of Tera Intezaar team and have even asked Mettel Inc to not have initiated any action against the film in the first place. On YouTube, the song’s name has been updated to “Sexy Baby Girl.”

Sung by Swati Sharma and Lil Golu, it has been composed by Raaj Aashoo and is penned by Shabbir Ahmed. Tera Intezaar, a musical romantic thriller, directed by Rajeev Wallia, attempts to portray Sunny is an all-new avatar and also stars Arbaaz Khan.

