Someone threw a snake at Sunny Leone and this happened

Sunny Leone is super active on her social media accounts. Much to the delight of fans, the actor keeps sharing her latest photos and fun videos on a day-to-day basis. In the recent past, we saw her having lot of fun on film sets. While she keeps busy with her various shoots for films, TV shows and ads, her team seems to have a gala time when she is around.

The Tera Intezaar actor recently fell prey to a couple of pranksters on the sets. The prank involved Sunny Leone’s team throwing a snake at her. She herself shared the video and wrote along, “My team played a prank on me on set!! @sunnyrajani @tomasmoucka mofos!!!!!!”

In the video, we can see Sunny Leone busy reading her scripts when the unexpected happens. A crew member brings a snake extremely close to her face. Sunny becomes aware of the snake and instantly screams, throwing the script on the ground. She is then seen running after the person who played the prank on her. Sunny’s reaction is spontaneous but extremely hilarious.

See Sunny Leone’s recent video when someone threw a snake at her:

Earlier Sunny had shared some fun videos from her shoots. See a few more recent videos of Sunny Leone here:

Sunny Leone is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Tera Intezaar, in which she stars opposite Arbaaz Khan.

