Sunny Leone sizzles in first look of Bhoomi dance number Trippy Trippy

Sunny Leone’s look from her upcoming song in Bhoomi will definitely set your pulse racing. Sunny Leone’s look from her upcoming song in Bhoomi will definitely set your pulse racing.

After raising temperatures with Emraan Hashmi in Piya More, Sunny Leone is at it again with her new track “Trippy Trippy” in the Sanjay Dutt starrer Bhoomi.

Tweeting the pictures of Sunny’s first look from the song, director Omung Kumar has tweeted, “@SunnyLeone in a new stunning look, shoots a song for #BHOOMI @duttsanjay @aditiraohydari @TSeries @LegendStudios1 @Vanita_ok.” Going by the pictures, Sunny is definitely going to raise temperatures in this special dance number. Decked in jewellery from head to toe, Sunny is looking interesting in this unique avatar.

Recently in an interview, Omung Kumar had shared how confident he is with Sunny starring in the song, “The song comes at a crucial juncture in the narrative and we wanted only Sunny for it.”

Meanwhile, Sunny also shared a clip from her rehearsals with Diiksha Nagpal for this number. In the video, the two girls can be seen having fun with hula hoops during the practice. Sunny, anyway, has so many dance numbers to her name, she doesn’t need much practice. Sharing the post on Instagram, Sunny wrote, “I promised we rehearsed as well!! bhoomi rehearsals with @diikshanagpal best teacher!”

Earlier, it was said that the film’s team was on the lookout for an actor to perform in a special dance number in the film. Well, we are sure no one could do a better job than Sunny Leone.

Composed by Sachin-Jigar, “Trippy Trippy” will be penned by Priya Saraiya and choreographed by Ganesh Acharya. Bhoomi also marks the comeback of Sanjay Dutt. The film is slated for a September 22 release.

