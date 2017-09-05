Sunny Leone on No Filter Neha: I didn’t make any real friends in the industry

Sunny Leone at her candid best on No Filter Neha. Sunny Leone at her candid best on No Filter Neha.

After inviting a plethora of Bollywood stars on her talk show No Filter Neha, Neha Dhupia this time had Bollywood’s Baby Doll Sunny Leone getting all candid and chatty. From talking about her phobia of insects, hidden talents to hardly making any real friends in the industry even after five years of debuting with Mahesh Bhatt’s Jism 2, the Raees actor revealed a lot about herself which has never been known before.

As Neha asked Sunny if she managed to make real friends in Bollywood, Sunny said, “Probably not, I made really nice friends with people that I have worked with, and I know it sounds weird but I only meet people when I’m working with them. I am not a part of any social group or club and what I find is that people get so weird and shallow that it’s not me that they want to know, it’s someone else.”

She even revealed the name of the one person who agreed to accompany her on the stage at an awards ceremony when everyone else refused. It was Chunky Pandey. Ask her why nobody agreed, Sunny says, “I was new in the industry then and when a new person comes in and especially when they think it’s shady or who is this person and where does she come from, there is some sense of curiosity. Also, at that moment there were probably many women who didn’t like me. I’m okay with that but it was weird to sit there, and wait for someone to turn up and go with me on stage.”

Sunny Leone has left many Bollywood A-listers behind to become the most searched Indian on Google for last three years. Sharing the feeling of it, Sunny told Neha, “It feels great because people always try to tear you down or they are trying to hurt you with their words but numbers are something which is real. They are not a paid report and when I see them it just confirms in my head that I’m in the right place, I’m where I need to be and it reminds me how amazing and supportive my fans are beside anybody else who tries to push me down.”

Revealing other intrinsic details about herself the Laila of Bollywood said that she is mighty scared of insects and her team has to keep a box of odomos, a can of HIT and get out sticks handy. And for those who don’t know, Sunny knows how to create her own website, she knows HTML, webmaster program, and also how to edit videos and photos.

Talking about her daughter Nisha, Sunny said, “We try to keep her happy as much as we can and she has a fixed schedule. Earlier, she knew only Marathi but now she can understand English and we converse with her in English only.”

Being a mother for the first time, Sunny like an excited parent takes a note of her daughter’s every progress. “I write down her every progress. She now knows 18 words and when we put her in the shower, she is reluctant to come out of it,” said Sunny.

