Sunny Leone returns to school to learn new skills

Sunny Leone will soon get back to school in Los Angeles to brush up her skills in script writing and editing. Sunny Leone will soon get back to school in Los Angeles to brush up her skills in script writing and editing.

The new Laila of Bollywood Sunny Leone is one actor who does not believe in sitting calm after one success. She is the one who wishes to learn new skills to take steps forward in the world of cinema. This is why the Jism 2 actor has decided to enrol herself in a school in Los Angeles to take formal training in script writing and editing. Sunny has been contemplating about the course for a long time now but her professional commitments kept her busy and she didn’t get time to take it up.

Now that the actor has finally got a break, she is no mood to let the golden opportunity go out of her hands. Expressing her excitement to TOI, Sunny said, “I’m really excited to go back to school to learn something new.” But before the actor steps into the shoes of a student and goes back to school once again, Sunny took off to Dubai with husband Daniel Weber to attend the launch event of a mobile phone and also steal some quality with him there.

Also, Sunny posted a series of photos on her social media account to share with her fans her happy moments. “Yay yay party time!! Dubai madness! Photography by @tomasmoucka,” she captioned one of the many pictures. Sunny also celebrated the birthday of one of her team members in Dubai. “Birthday!!! Yay Happy birthday! Love ya Prabhakar!!!,” she wrote along the picture of herself with her team.

Sunny also was confused whether to have champagne or wine at the party as she wrote, “Champagne or wine? Champagne or wine??? Lol,” while sharing a picture with her husband Daniel.

See other pictures of Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber from their Dubay vacay.

At the launch event of her own app, Sunny revealed that she does fear failures but there is nothing she can do about it. “There is nothing I can do if a film does well or not… I can only try my best to do a great job. I want to be better with each film released,” said Sunny.

On the work front, Sunny will next be seen in Tera Intezaar, where she will be seen sharing screen space with actor Arbaaz Khan. Talking about the film, Sunny told IANS, “It’s a film story we both like. It’s in the romantic thriller space and I hope people like it.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd