Sunny Leone reacts to Ram Gopal Varma’s tweet: Choose your words wisely, watch video

Actor Sunny Leone has finally addressed the controversy that sparked after filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma posted a tweet mentioning her on International Women’s Day. RGV, (in)famous for his posts online, wrote, “I wish every woman gives a man same happiness like Sunny Leone gives.”

The director invited a lot of criticism from all the sections. He even got a police complaint filed against him and Film setting and Allied Majdoor Union declared that it won’t allow him to shoot in Mumbai.

Without mentioning his name, Sunny, through a small video, conveyed her take on the controversy. “I read all news today. I believe change only happens when we have one voice. So, choose your words wisely,” the former adult star said.

Change only happens when we have one voice, so let’s choose your words wisely! Peace and love!! pic.twitter.com/B3SSX3fgaN — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) March 9, 2017

I wish all the women in the world give men as much happiness as Sunny Leone gives — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 8, 2017

The negative noise towards my tweet on @SunnyLeone arises from ultimate hypocrisy.She has more honesty and more self respect than any woman — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 8, 2017

Was just expressing my feelings but I apologise to all who were offended due to my unintended insensitive tweets in context of women’s day — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 9, 2017

My apology is only to those who genuinely got offended and not to those who ranted for publicity nd threatened to take law into their hands — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 9, 2017

After her reaction, Varma posted an apology for his “unintended insensitive” tweet. He, however, added that he was just expressing his feelings.

“Was just expressing my feelings but I apologise to all who were offended due to my unintended insensitive tweets in context of women’s day. My apology is only to those who genuinely got offended and not to those who ranted for publicity nd threatened to take law into their hands,” he wrote in a series of tweets.

