Sunny Leone reacts to Ram Gopal Varma’s tweet: Choose your words wisely, watch video

Sunny Leone, through a small video, without mentioning Ram Gopal Varma's name, conveyed her take on the Women's Day tweet controversy.

Written by Priyanka Sharma | Mumbai | Updated: March 10, 2017 10:54 am
Sunny Leone, Ram Gopal Varma, Ram Gopal Varma sunny leone, Ram Gopal Varma news, Ram Gopal Varma tweets, RGV, RGV tweets, RGV sunny tweets, RGV sunny leone tweets, Sunny Leone RGV Ram Gopal Varma too posted an apology for his “unintended insensitive” tweet for Sunny Leone.

Actor Sunny Leone has finally addressed the controversy that sparked after filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma posted a tweet mentioning her on International Women’s Day. RGV, (in)famous for his posts online, wrote, “I wish every woman gives a man same happiness like Sunny Leone gives.”

The director invited a lot of criticism from all the sections. He even got a police complaint filed against him and Film setting and Allied Majdoor Union declared that it won’t allow him to shoot in Mumbai.

Without mentioning his name, Sunny, through a small video, conveyed her take on the controversy. “I read all news today. I believe change only happens when we have one voice. So, choose your words wisely,” the former adult star said.

Watch Sunny Leone’s recently shared video:

 

Also see the Ram Gopal Varma’s tweet for Sunny Leone here:

 

Also see RGV’s recent tweets here:

After her reaction, Varma posted an apology for his “unintended insensitive” tweet. He, however, added that he was just expressing his feelings.

Also read | Ram Gopal Varma’s tweet trivialised women, issues they face and Sunny Leone

“Was just expressing my feelings but I apologise to all who were offended due to my unintended insensitive tweets in context of women’s day. My apology is only to those who genuinely got offended and not to those who ranted for publicity nd threatened to take law into their hands,” he wrote in a series of tweets.

