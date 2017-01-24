Sunny Leone on Raees: Hysteria for Shah Rukh Khan is crazy, watch video

Sunny Leone travelled to Delhi from Mumbai in train with Shah Rukh Khan to promote Raees. Sunny Leone travelled to Delhi from Mumbai in train with Shah Rukh Khan to promote Raees.

Sunny Leone is experiencing many firsts every since she has been on board for Shah Rukh Khan’s film, Raees. The actor, who has done a special dance number called Laila Main Laila, was on a train from Mumbai to Delhi along with SRK and Raees team to promote the film. However, more than anything else it is the love of the audience for SRK that has literally left her speechless. She said, “I have always seen pictures on social media and online. This is the first time I am experiencing it. The hysteria that happens when people meet their favorite stars is crazy. I have a video where people are falling over themselves, like on their face and still chase the star. That feels wonderful.”

The actor, who has shared the screen space with Shah Rukh for the first time, took to Twitter to express that she wasn’t scared about her security but was taken aback by the hysteria for her co-star. “I was not scared. Was very confident in @RaeesTheFilm security and train security. I was more amazed at the @iamsrk hysteria. Surreal!! The train ride w/ @RaeesTheFilm team & @iamsrk is 1of my most memorable trips in India thus far!Will never forget!Srk fans u r so amazing!” In fact, in a video, she expressed that she is only worried about the food that she has had on the train.

She also spoke about meeting the veteran actor Zeenat Aman on whom the original Laila song was picturised. “I met her yesterday and I am so excited. I thanked her for such an amazing song. If she wouldn’t have made such an amazing song, I wouldn’t have been dancing on it. I have taken my look references from her for the song and finally to have met her was a great feeling.”

I have never in my life seen what I did on this train. The amount of love and support for @iamsrk is unbelievable! @RaeesTheFilm http://t.co/fQbJFIhix5 — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) January 24, 2017

The train ride w/ @RaeesTheFilm team & @iamsrk is 1of my most memorable trips in India thus far!Will never forget!Srk fans u r so amazing! pic.twitter.com/X67MUcZzt7 — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) January 24, 2017

No I was not scared. Was very confident in @RaeesTheFilm security and train security. I was more amazed at the @iamsrk hysteria. Surreal!! http://t.co/Fyvlse0n5q — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) January 24, 2017

Talking about her Raees journey so far, Sunny said, “Every second of shooting the song was a precious memory. Obviously, the best part is to shoot the song with Shah Rukh Khan.” Getting a bit distracted by the crowd waiting outside for one glimpse of their favourite actor, an overwhelmed Sunny asked, “How do you describe this kind of madness. A video can’t capture this kind of moment.”

The journey of Raees star cast ended in Delhi. Sunny posted a few clicks with Raees team and journalists who were on board. The film is just a day away from release. And according to our Twitter poll, Shah Rukh’s film has a total winning situation despite the clash with Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil.

