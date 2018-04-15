Sunny Leone promises to protect daughter Nisha from everything that’s evil. See photo

Amid the ongoing unrest in the country due to Kathua rape-murder and Unnao rape, Sunny Leone has posted a picture promising her daughter to protect her in all circumstances. Amid the ongoing unrest in the country due to Kathua rape-murder and Unnao rape, Sunny Leone has posted a picture promising her daughter to protect her in all circumstances.

Actor Sunny Leone today pledged to protect her children from all the “evil” in the world and said kids should be able to feel safe against “hurtful” people. The 36-year-old actor’s remarks come after the entire country erupted in outrage against Kathua rape-murder and Unnao rape.

Sunny Leone took to Twitter to condemn the two brutal incidents, saying children should be protected at “all costs”. “I promise with every ounce of my heart, soul and body to protect you from everything and everyone who is evil in this world. Even if that means giving my life for your safety.

“Children should feel safe against evil, hurtful people. Let’s hold our children a little closer to us! Protect at all costs!” she wrote.

I promise with every ounce of my heart,soul&body 2protect u from everything&everyone who is evil in this world.Even if that means giving my life for ur safety.children should feel safe against evil hurtful people.Let’s hold our children a little closer to us!Protect at all costs! pic.twitter.com/d9xijmD6kF — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) April 14, 2018

The actor also shared her picture with daughter, Nisha, whom she adopted with husband Daniel Weber in July 2017. The couple also welcomed twins – Asher and Noah – via surrogacy last March.

Sunny shared the news on her Instagram. She posted a beautiful picture of her family and captioned the image as, “God’s Plan!! June 21st, 2017 was the day @dirrty99 and I found out that we might possibly be having 3children within a short amount of time. We planned and tried to have a family and after so many years our family is now complete with Asher Singh Weber, Noah Singh Weber and Nisha Kaur Weber. Our boys were born a few weeks ago but were alive in our hearts and eyes for many years. God planned something so special for us and gave us a large family.We are both the proud parents of three beautiful children. Surprise everyone!”

On the work front, Sunny is going to make her Telugu debut with Veeramadevi. The actor would be playing a warrior in the film. Also, she will be bringing to the fore her life’s story through web series Karenjit Kaur, which would stream on Zee5.

With inputs of PTI

