Sunny Leone posts sizzling photos from her beach holiday in Cancun. See pics, video

Sunny Leone sure knows how to catch our attention and keep it with her. The beauty appears to be on her annual holiday and where else will she head but what seems to be her favourite destination — Cancun in Mexico? Sunny — who believes in sharing the moments from her life with her fans on social media — took to Instagram and Twitter to tell the world what a great time she is having on her vacay. Do you see us turning green on the sides? Call it the Sunny effect for not only the actor having a whale of a time, she rocks a swimsuit like nobody else can.

Sunny posted a series of pictures and videos where she is seen chilling on the beach, slow walking on the beach and telling the world that she is quite close to a beach. She informed us with a tall cool glass in her hand, “So nice to finally be on a beach vacation Cancun Mexico!!” In another picture where she rocks a swimsuit, she wrote, “Tan tan tan!!! Yay! Love the sun here! cancun Mexico!!”

Sunny is at Cancun with husband Daniel Weber and his parents. While sharing their first picture from the destination, she had written, “Nothing is greater then being with your family :) The Weber’s!! @dirrty99.” This is not the first time Sunny has taken a family vacation at this very spot. In 2015, Sunny was there with her husband and their respective families.

Sunny has had a rather successful year in 2016. She appeared in a special song in Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees, Laila Main Laila.

