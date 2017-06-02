Sunny Leone outruns a bed of chillies in hotness quotient in new PETA ad, see photo

Sunny Leone was last year recognised for her good deeds by PETA India and was honoured with the person of the year award. Sunny Leone was last year recognised for her good deeds by PETA India and was honoured with the person of the year award.

There are a few things that we know for a fact about Sunny Leone — a, she is hot as hell and, b, she loves animals and goes out her way to help them. People For Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has combined both and given us the new poster featuring Sunny and a lot of chillies. It is hard to make out which is hotter though!

The 36-year-old actor has rolled up her sleeves to make sure that people understand the agony of animals. For this, the actor has appeared in a new ad for PETA just ahead of World Environment Day on June 5. In the ad, Sunny is seen flaunting her vegetarian diet–powered physique as she lays on a lush bed of red chillies.

The ad campaign for which Sunny has recently shot is titled, “Spice Up Your Life! Go Vegetarian.” Talking about the cause which is close to her heart, Sunny says, “Animals suffering in the meat industry is probably one of the saddest things that I have ever seen. I have seen things I can’t erase from my mind which made me stop eating meat”. Sunny who has gone vegetarian now shares how she feels healthier after eating a lot of vegetables. “I’ve noticed I have a lot more energy, I’m eating a lot more vegetables, I feel actually really, really amazing,” said Leone.

Other than animal cruelty, Leone knows it’s also vital to combat the root cause of animal homelessness. Earlier, she also appeared in another PETA ad next to the words “Birth Control! Dogs Need It, Too. Sterilise Your Dogs and Cats”. “I believe that every single dog should be spayed and neutered. And spaying and neutering also keeps them healthy. It prevents them from having different diseases that they can get if they’re not,” she says. The Jism actor herself has two rescued dogs. One she rescued from a dog park where it was eating garbage and the other is from a dog shelter.

Sunny says, “I believe in not buying but adopting dogs. And I will keep repeating that one should adopt dogs and cats one million times until it gets into your mind. They just need our love and if you can rescue an animal then it will be the greatest gift you can give somebody.”

All this makes us believe that Sunny Leone is as beautiful inside as she is on the outside. The Ragini MMS 2 actor was last year recognised for her good deeds by PETA India and was honoured with the person of the year award.

