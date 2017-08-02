Sunny Leone on working with Emraan Hashmi: My fans are extremely happy to see us together

Emraan Hashmi and Sunny Leone appeared together for the first time in “Piya More” song from Baadshaho. Emraan Hashmi and Sunny Leone appeared together for the first time in “Piya More” song from Baadshaho.

If Sunny Leone brings the hotness quotient to a film, Emraan Hashmi promises his patent kissing scenes. The two enjoy a unique fan base but their fans also wished to see them together on screen. With Baadshaho’s “Piya More”, the wish of all the fans was granted as Sunny and Emraan romanced each other for the first time in the song. While fans are showering love on this hot number, the actors too are all praise for each other.

Recently, the duo went live on Facebook. During the interaction with their fans, Emraan was questioned about his first reaction when he got to know that he would be working with Sunny. The actor said, “I couldn’t contain my excitement. I did a couple of jumps and my director thought I have gone mad. I have been following her work. She is very talented. The song was actually recorded way before we started shooting for the film. It was the first schedule. Milan (Luthria) told me she is going to dance with me.”

Emraan continued that though he was happy, he was scared too. “I was scared that I would step on her because I am a terrible dancer. I was tensed through the entire dance sequence. I was nervous. I have stepped on people always.”

When Sunny Leone was asked about her experience, Sunny shared that she is extremely thankful about not being trolled for this song. “For most of my fans, it was unbelievable to see Emraan and me together. I got all good comments. I did not get trolled. So, thank my fans for that.”

Recalling the first moment when she saw Emraan on screen, Sunny said, “One of the first films I watched when I came to Bollywood was Dirty Picture, I saw you for the first time then. So, that’s always on my mind.”

