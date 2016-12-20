Sunny Leone on Raees, Laila Main Laila and SRK: My life proves everything is possible, watch video

Sunny Leone on Raees, Laila Main Laila and SRK: In a Facebook live session, she talked her heart out and shared her excitement for the song, which is going to release on December 21. Sunny Leone on Raees, Laila Main Laila and SRK: In a Facebook live session, she talked her heart out and shared her excitement for the song, which is going to release on December 21.

All Sunny Leone fans are anxious to see her in the upcoming song Laila Main Laila from Shah Rukh Khan, Mahira Khan-starrer Raees. For the very hot and sizzling Sunny, this film is the perfect opportunity to break into the big league.

In a Facebook live session, she talked her heart out and shared her excitement for the song, which is going to release on December 21.

When a fan asked Sunny about her Raees co-star SRK and any fun moments from the sets, Sunny replied, “I liked shooting the most. It was a lifetime opportunity for me, and I enjoyed it a lot. As far as the fun moment is concerned, everything was fun, the best thing was I was shooting with Shah Rukh Khan.”

Sunny was then asked about her reaction to the songs and how she felt at the very moment. She said, “When I got the call for Laila Main Laila, I was like are you sure you have called the right number. It took me a while to believe it but I am so happy that I got this opportunity.”

Sunny also shared her first meeting with SRK at the Raees sets but she was embarrassed. Yes! you read that right. She shared that her during her first meeting with SRK, her hair had rollers on, and she also mentioned that she thanked him for having her in the song and the film.

This very experience has made Sunny believe that anything can happen in life. “If one work hard, and you are consistent and a dreamer, you dreams can come true someday,” feels Sunny.

Talking about SRK, she added, “Everything is great about him.”

Sunny revealed that she wanted to match up to everybody’s expectation and thus she rehearsed, and rehearsed well.

Watch Laila Main Laila star Sunny Leone in her Facebook Live video

“I heard the song like 10 million times, I practised for 7-10 days. I had to work 12 hours a day. The shooting was fun. I was nervous at the sets but Shah Rukh and everyone really made me comfortable.”

Sunny also confessed that it is hard to match up to SRK’s work style as he is truly a hardworking star.

Absolutely awesome @RamSampathOMGM & the ebullient @SunnyLeone r bringing bak a blast from the past #Lailaaaraheehai pic.twitter.com/cMWUaRSsHG — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 19, 2016

Though there were some shady questions floating for this star too. And Sunny had a perfect answer to them. “Laila for me, in my professional career, is the best moment ever. For all those people who said no one wanted to work with you, some really said some bad things, said that I will never accomplish anything, I would be here (in Bollywood) for a year or two then gone, this opportunity is the best thing for me as this proves that anything can happen.”

Tera Intezar is Sunny’s next film, which is a romance.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd