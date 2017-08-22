Sunny Leone on baby Nisha: I love the idea of being there when she wakes up

Sunny Leone had adopted Nisha a couple of months back. Sunny Leone had adopted Nisha a couple of months back.

Sunny Leone is in seventh heaven. The thirty-six-year-old actor, who just wrapped up the shoot of a special song “Trippy Trippy” for Bhoomi, adopted baby Nisha a couple of months back. In an interview with indianexpress.com, Sunny revealed she is enjoying every moment of motherhood.

“It is the best feeling in the entire world. Daniel and I are hands-on parents. I love the idea of being there when she wakes up, and be the last person she sees before she goes to sleep at night,” said Sunny Leone.

Nisha has turned Sunny and her husband Daniel Weber into her playing buddies. “I am enjoying every bit of it. Changing nappies, dancing, playing, painting and doing everything a young toddler does. It is exciting,” added the adult star-turned-Bollywood actor.

On the work front, Sunny thinks everything comes a full circle and that’s what has happened to her with Bhoomi too. She said, “Everything comes a full circle. It was great to work on this song because it is T Series and Sanjay (Dutt) Sir’s comeback film. All the films he has done have been absolutely amazing, and being a part of his film makes me feel proud. We shot for the film over two days and rehearsed for about a month. My look is very different from other songs I have done before. Dance is always exciting.” According to director Oming Kumar, Sunny Leone’s special number is placed just after the interval.

Bhoomi is set to release on September 22, 2017. Sanjay Dutt’s fans are waiting for the film since it is the fifty-eight-year-old actor’s first film after his release from jail.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd