Sunny Leone Movies list: All the movies Sunny Leone has worked in till June 2017

Sunny Leone aka Karenjit Kaur Vohra got her first big break in the Indian cinema after she participated in the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss. It was filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt who introduced the adult film star to the Indian film industry and we first saw her sizzle the silver screen in Pooja Bhatt’s Jism 2. Since then Sunny has featured in many films, both regional and Bollywood, and has remained undeterred by the criticism she faced in the showbiz.

Interestingly, Jism 2 was not the first Bollywood film offered to Sunny. It was Mohit Suri’s Kalyug but due to her demand of $1 million for the movie, the filmmaker had to drop the idea of starring her in his film.

Here is a complete list of Sunny Leone’s movies:

1. Jism 2 (2012): The erotic thriller which is a sequel to 2003 film Jism saw Sunny on the silver screen for the first time. The actor was in the driver’s seat in the film and played the role of a woman who helps cops honey trap a deadly assassin.

2. Shootout at Wadala (2013): Next, Sunny was seen raising the temperatures with John Abraham in the song, “Laila”. The sensuous performance by Sunny in the item number became one of the highest points of the movie.

3. Jackpot (2013): The comedy thriller directed by Kaizad Gustad, starring Sunny Leone, Naseeruddin Shah, and Sachiin J Joshi had Sunny in the role of Maya. Though the film tanked at the box-office, its song “Kabhi Jo Baadal Barse” crooned by Arijit Singh became a chartbuster.

4. Ragini MMS 2 (2014): Sunny played the lead in the 2014 horror film which was a sequel to Ragini MMS which released in 2011. The song “Baby Doll” of the film got Sunny the tag of Baby Doll of Hindi film industry.

5. Vadacurry (2014): The Tamil comedy thriller marked the debut of Sunny Leone in Telugu films. She was seen doing a special appearance in the song, “Low Aana Life u”.

6. Hate Story 2 (2014): The film starring Surveen Chawla and Jay Bhanushali has a special number, “Pink Lips” featuring Sunny Leone. The song has been composed and sung by Meet Bros.

7. Balwinder Singh Famous Ho Gaya (2014): Mika Singh’s debut film as an actor had Sunny in the special number, “Shake that Booty” sung and composed by Mika Singh himself.

8. Current Theega (2014): The film directed by G. Nageswara Reddy saw Sunny as an English teacher.

9. DK (2015): Sunny made her Kannada debut in 2015 as she shook a leg in the song, “Sesamma” in the movie.

10. Ek Paheli Leela (2015): After making many guest appearances, Sunny starred in the thriller drama with Jay Bhanushali, Rajneesh Duggal, Jas Arora, Mohit Ahlawat and Rahul Dev in pivotal roles. Sunny played the titular role in the film.

11. Kuch Kuch Locha Hai (2015): The comedy film inspired by Gujarati comedy play Lage Raho Gujjubhai, had Sunny Leone, Ram Kapoor and Evelyn Sharma in the lead roles. The film was panned by the critics.

12. Luv u Alia (2015): Sunny Leone did a special appearance in the song “Kamakshi” in the romance drama.

13. Singh Is Bliing (2015): We got a short glimpse of the actor as an airline passenger in this Akshay Kumar starrer.

14. Mastizaade (2016): Sunny played dual characters in the adult comedy directed by Milap Milan Zaveri. The entire story of the film revolved around her characters Lily Lele and Laila Lele, twin sisters who organise a treatment center for sex addicts.

15. One Night Stand (2016): The film saw Sunny in the role of Celina who ends up having a ‘one night stand’ with the lead actor of the film, Tanuj Virwani as Urvil Raisingh.

16. Beiimaan Love (2016): The film marked the debut of Sunny’s husband Daniel Weber in Bollywood. But both Sunny and Daniel didn’t promote the film because of their differences with the director-producer of the film Rajeev Chaudhari.

17. Fuddu (2016): Sunny Leone appeared in the song, “Tu Zaroorat Nahi Tu Zaroori Hai” in the rom-com.

18. Dongari Ka Raja (2016): The song “Choli BlockBuster” of the film had Sunny Leone dancing to the tunes of Meet Bros.

19. Raees (2017): After Singh is Blingg, this was the second time that Sunny shared the screen space with a Bollywood A-lister. She was seen dancing with Shah Rukh Khan in the song, “Laila Main Laila”.

20. Noor (2017): Sunny Leone appeared as herself in the Sonakshi Sinha film.

21. Baadshaho (2017): Sunny Leone will be seen adding the oomph quotient to the Milan Luthria film. We already saw her glimpse in the teaser of the film where she is seen in a hot scene with Emraan Hashmi.

