Sunny Leone’s look for her next ‘amazing project’ will leave you stunned

Bollywood’s sultry goddess Sunny Leone has made us excited for her next project and here’s why. The 36-year-old actor put up some interesting pictures on her Instagram handle where she can be seen in the process of applying prosthetics for her upcoming ‘amazing project.’ While Sunny is unrecognisable in the pictures, fans have been losing calm over what project she is talking about.

“Something like you have never seen before – prosthetics for my next amazing project,” Sunny wrote in one of her posts. In yet another picture where we can see her face entirely wrapped up with a cloth, she captioned, “Trying to find my inner zen!!!” Well, Sunny Leone is yet to tell us more details about this new project but the pictures are really making us eager to know more.

Recently, Sunny was seen in a dance number titled ‘Piya More’ opposite Emraan Hashmi in the film ‘Baadshaho’. She is also awaiting the release of her upcoming venture, ‘Tera Intezaar’ alongside Arbaaz Khan. Helmed by Rajeev Walia, the first look of this November release has got fans excited already.

Speaking about the film, Sunny had said to PTI, “I am very excited to work with Arbaaz. I don’t know where life is going to take me and the way things will happen. I believe things happen for a reason.” She also added, “I am very happy that I have a kitty full of movies. And for that I am very thankful. I can continue whatever work I am doing this year, which is amazing.”

Meanwhile, Sunny will also be seen in a dance sequence for Bhoomi, the comeback film of Sanjay Dutt. While Sunny is busy hosting Splitsvilla right now, let’s see where her next project takes us.

