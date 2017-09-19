Loca Loca video song: Sunny Leone is the only good thing about Raftaar’s party number

Sunny Leone sizzles in this party number, as usual. Sunny Leone sizzles in this party number, as usual.

Let’s face it. We have heard millions of songs that talk about parties, a lot of drinks aka ‘daaru’ and a hot dancer. And of course, the viewership goes up when it is the sizzling lady Sunny Leone on the dance floor. The new song featuring the hot actor, ‘Loca Loca’, is nothing different. As the number starts, you see a plush club with too many people but what we really like is that there is a very less level of objectification of women in this dance number. No skin show basically. But it is just the cute face of Sunny taking over the screen. Another plus for the song is the music, it is catchy and has this retro feel to it.

By the way, have you noticed this growing obsession with bringing in the old flavour in all the songs? This is surely not the only 80s throwback in recent times. The song is sung by Shivi and the rap, of course, is by Raftaar. The initial lyrics of the rap are hard to catch for the people who haven’t heard Raftaar’s rap lately but the rapper made sure to put across a message on molestation through this song. There’s a line in which says, “Joh mere saamne chedega ladki ko chaante padege ki neeyat sambhaal,” and you know it is Raftaar as he has often spoken against any sort of molestation.

Well, it seems Sunny is keeping her fans entertained with some eye pleasing numbers. She earlier appeared in Baadshaho song ‘Piya More‘ with Emraan Hashmi, and this week, she will be seen in Sanjay Dutt’s Bhoomi, making her fans go ‘Trippy Trippy.’

As an actor, Sunny will be seen sharing screen space with Arbaaz Khan in her upcoming film ‘Tera Intezaar‘, which is helmed by Raajeev Walia and produced by Aman Mehta and Bijal Mehta.

