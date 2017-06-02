Sunny Leone: Let’s judge Priyanka Chopra for her actions, not clothes

The Jism 2 actress Sunny Leone said Priyanka Chopra is a smart woman who does a lot for the society The Jism 2 actress Sunny Leone said Priyanka Chopra is a smart woman who does a lot for the society

Actress Sunny Leone says Priyanka Chopra’s online trolling over her dress during her meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Germany, was unfair. Priyanka had recently met Modi in Berlin and shared a picture on her social media account. The actress, however, faced criticism from certain sections, who objected to her short dress and slammed her for not being ‘appropriately dressed’ for the meeting.

Leone says if Modi had a problem with it, he would’ve expressed the same. “We have elected a very smart man to be the prime minister of this country… If he had a problem with it he would’ve said something. But he didn’t and I don’t think anybody has the right to troll,” she told reporters here.

The Jism 2 actress said Priyanka is a smart woman who does a lot for the society. “There’s enough hate, we should love each other more and not be mean. I know she (Priyanka) gives back to the society, she is good to people. Let’s judge her based on her actions and not her clothes.”

Leone was speaking at an event of PETA last evening. After the criticism, Priyanka took potshots at trolls with a cheeky photo on her Instagram page. In the photo, the 34-year-old actress was seen flaunting her legs in a high-slit denim dress, along with her mother Madhu, who was seen in a black top and mini skirt.

