Sunny Leone keeps an eye on daughter Nisha as she walks out of the airport with husband Daniel Weber

Sunny Leone unveiled the first poster of her next film Tera Intezaar along with Arbaaz Khan in New Delhi on Tuesday. After the event, the actor returned to Mumbai. But unlike her many airport looks, what made this one special was her daughter Nisha Kaur Weber warmly wrapped in daddy Daniel Weber’s arms. The paparazzi was in for a treat as Sunny walked out of the Mumbai airport with her lovely family.

After adoption, this is the first time that Sunny was captured in the same frame as her daughter and husband. It was a lovely sight to see the Raees actor having a motherly concern for her nearly two-year-old daughter. As she walked ahead of Daniel, she turned frequently to check if her munchkin was fine or not. Daniel too like a doting father protected his little angel from the glare of the camera lens.

The sultry siren of the tinsel town and her husband Daniel left everyone pleasantly surprised as they adopted 21-months-old Nisha who hails from Latur, Maharashtra. Since then, the new parents have been in awe of their daughter’s every move. Sunny even shared pictures of Nisha drawing cards on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

See photos of Sunny Leone’s cuddle baby Nisha with her parents:

Sunny who was last seen shaking a leg with Emraan Hashmi in the racy number Piya More will next be seen in Tera Intezaar that has been helmed by Raajeev Walia and produced by Aman Mehta and Bijal Mehta. The actor has been promoting the movie with Arbaaz Khan.

The film releases on November 24.

