Sunny Leone just posed in a bathtub and fans are losing it. See pics

Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber have set some serious relationship goals for all the newly-weds. Recently, the two were shot together for a magazine and the pictures have left our jaws touching the floor. Sunny shot with Daniel and posed in a bathtub. This is for the first time that the two have appeared together for some professional work.

Sunny said that she never signs a script without approval of Daniel. In a Bombay Times report, the actor has confessed that all her scripts are approved by Daniel. “No script offered to me is approved without Daniel’s permission. I do not sign any contract without making him read it.” In fact, Sunny credits her Bollywood career to Daniel.

Daniel, who is often spotted with Sunny, has admitted in an interview to a leading daily that he is protective of his wife. Ain’t that adorable?

Apparently, Daniel is a guitarist from Los Angeles, but now is the business manager for Sunny Leone. He also heads their joint production company.

Sunny, who is considered to be one of the hottest ladies of Bollywood, made the nation go crazy over her Laila Main Laila song in Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees. Sunny, at present, is riding high on success as her film is doing really well at the box office. On Raees promotional tour, she expressed how she is amazed about the hysteria around the star. She said that her experience of working with SRK was a dream come true.

