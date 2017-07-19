Sunny Leone impresses Chris Gayle with her moves in Laila Main Laila from Raees, watch video

Sunny Leone challenged Chris Gayle to dance on Laila Main Laila. Sunny Leone challenged Chris Gayle to dance on Laila Main Laila.

Everytime Sunny Leone has appeared on screen, she has left the temperatures soaring. Her recent appearance on screen in Raees as Shah Rukh Khan’s Laila in the song Laila Main Laila is still something that people have not been able to forget. Now, it seems not just her fans but even West Indies cricket player Chris Gayle has become a fan of her moves. In a short Twitter conversation, Sunny sent a dance challenge to Chris and the latter was left quite impressed with the actor’s moves.

Well, the actor would soon appear on television screens with her reality show, MTV Splitsvilla. This is the tenth season of the show and the actor would be hosting it for the fourth time in a row. While last year we saw Nikhil Chinnapa taking over the show, this year, Rannvijay Singha has come back as a host.

During a press conference of MTV Splitsvilla Season 10, Sunny spoke about what she has learnt about relationships during the show. “The only thing which I constantly learn after this show is that I love myself and I love my own relationship so much because in this show, when you meet somebody new, then you slowly get to know him and during that period there are lots of ups and downs. So, it’s always difficult,” she said.

I'm just seeing this…you got the moves. 😄👍🏿 http://t.co/7LlkR72Zdx — Chris Gayle (@henrygayle) July 19, 2017

“These contestants meet on their first date. They might or might not know each other. So, they have to learn everything all over again. I am thankful that I have such a nice relationship with my husband,” she added. Talking about her next film with Arbaaz Khan, the actor said, “I am very excited for the film. I learned so much from Arbaaz. He is a great person and we have a great friendship. It is coming out very soon.”

