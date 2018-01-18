Sunny Leone had a blast shooting for Dabboo Ratnani 2018 Calendar

Sunny Leone in Dabboo Ratnani Calendar 2018. Sunny Leone in Dabboo Ratnani Calendar 2018.

On screen, she might be the hottest actor ever but off-screen Sunny Leone has never failed to charm the audience with her heartwarming smile.

It would not be wrong to say that Sunny is a perfect muse for any photographer but when it is the master Dabboo Ratnani, you can expect a never-seen-before shot from the actor-photographer duo. On January 17, Dabboo Ratnani gave a glimpse of his 2018 calendar. The launch of the star-studded calendar is the much-awaited event of the year not just for the audience but even the celebrities. This is Sunny’s third year when she has shot with Dabboo. Earlier, her glamorous look had gone viral on social media and needless to say, the fans are waiting to know what is in store for them this time.

But before we could get hold of the one picture that has made it to the 2018 calendar, the celebrity photographer gave us a sneak-peek into the fun he had while shooting with Sunny Leone. And we must say, before being stunned with her main shot, these photos will surely spread a smile on your face.

Sunny, along with Dabboo’s kids Myrah, Kiara and Shivaan, is seen giving different expressions. We already know how Sunny is with kids. She has often shared how she is looking after and enjoying time with her daughter Nisha.



Check out pictures:

Picture credit: Dabboo Ratnani

Picture credit: Dabboo Ratnani Picture credit: Dabboo Ratnani

Picture credit: Dabboo Ratnani Picture credit: Dabboo Ratnani

Picture credit: Dabboo Ratnani Picture credit: Dabboo Ratnani

Picture credit: Dabboo Ratnani Picture credit: Dabboo Ratnani

Picture credit: Dabboo Ratnani Picture credit: Dabboo Ratnani

Picture credit: Dabboo Ratnani Picture credit: Dabboo Ratnani

Picture credit: Dabboo Ratnani Picture credit: Dabboo Ratnani

At the event, the actor spoke about how she has bonded well with Dabboo and his wife Manisha Ratnani. She also said that Dabboo is very calm and composed person and it’s always fun to shoot with him.

Apart from Sunny Leone, the calendar will feature stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai, Vidya Balan, Parineeti Chopra, Kajol and Aamir Khan among others. Miss World 2017 Manushi Chillar is making her debut in the calendar.

