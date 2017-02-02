Sunny Leone, Govinda, Salim-Sulaiman to attend Super Fight League this weekend

Sunny Leone, Govinda and music duo Salim-Sulaiman are all set to attend Super Fight League, the world’s leading mixed martial arts Sunny Leone, Govinda and music duo Salim-Sulaiman are all set to attend Super Fight League, the world’s leading mixed martial arts

Bollywood personalities like Sunny Leone, Govinda and music duo Salim-Sulaiman are all set to attend Super Fight League, the world’s leading mixed martial arts, this weekend. The event will be held at Siri Fort Sport Complex in New Delhi.

From the very beginning of this league, the SFL ground has witnessed various fun activites. The league, which began on January 20 this year, already has Bollywood celebrities like Ajay Devgn, Arjun Rampal, Salim & Sulaiman, Tiger Shroff, Randeep Hooda and Jacqueline Fernandez as co-owners of Mumbai Maniacs, Delhi Heroes, UP Nawabs, Bengaluru Tigers, Haryana Sultans and Goa Pirates teams respectively. Arjun Rampal and Randeep Hooda’s teams were recently battling it out.

“The inaugural season of the Super Fight League has kicked off to a massive start. I am grateful to all these magnificent stars who have shown their support to make this league a much talked about event. The MMA platform in India created by SFL will help propel these young fighters to the next level,” said Bill Dosanjh, SFL’s CEO & Principal Founder.

For the unintiated, Super Fight League is presently the biggest MMA Promotion in Asia and GCC Region and the third biggest digitally viewed league in the world. The league for the first time has a distinctive point scoring system that separates the Super Fight League from all of the other leagues. Each SFL team will be comprised of six players (five male fighters and one female fighter) who will be competing in six different weight categories and evaluated on the basis of a 5 point scoring system.

