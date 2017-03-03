Latest news

Sunny Leone launches her line of emojis called SunnyEmojis. See pics

Sunny Leone fans can now enjoy using SunnyEmojis!

Written by Kriti Sonali | New Delhi | Updated: March 3, 2017 7:40 pm
Sunny Leone, Sunny Leone Emojis, sunny Emojis, SunnyEmojis, Sunny Leone gifs, Sunny Leone pics Sunny Leone is now an emoji too!

SunnyEmojis are out. Yes! Sunny Leone fans can now download a line of emojis/stickers and share their fan fever a little more with these. The Laila O Laila star shared this news with her fans and these emoticons are really cute.

She launched her own emojis with the caption, “The SunnyEmojis are out. Download now everyone and add to your keyboard! Its free!! http://q2fma.app.goo.gl/DdpT (copy/paste) emojify app.”

She also shared a few more of the same with the caption, “A couple more of The SunnyEmojis. Download now everyone and add to your keyboard! Its FREE!! http://q2fma.app.goo.gl/DdpT (copy/paste) emojify app.”

Sunny seems to be more excited than her fans because she also changed her profile picture on her social media accounts.

Check out Sunny Leone’s emojis here:

In India, the Neerja star Sonam Kapoor is the first one to launch her own emojis and of course, how can we not mention superstar Rajinikanth’s emojis on WhatsApp? But this new addition to the list by Sunny Leone is a great surprise for all.

See Sonam Kapoor’s emojis here:

Sonam Kapoor,Sonam Kapoor emojis

Also see Rajinikanth’s emojis too:

Rajinikanth's emojis, Rajinikanth

Sunny’s emoticons are of a very high quality, crafted by designers in Indonesia.

Well, we do know that Sunny Leone has trumped many in the list of Google’s most searched personality time and again. Sunny’s emoticons will be like the Kim Kardashian’s Kimojis — the ones she used and earned $100 million dollars. He next added, “Sunny has put in a lot of personal attention and time in the design of the GIFs.”

See Kim Kardashian’s Kimojis too:

Kim Kardashian West, Kim Kardashian West emojis, Kim Kardashian West Kimojis

This is a good news for all Sunny Leone fans. Enjoy the SunnyEmojis!

