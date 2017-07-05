Sunny Leone documentary Mostly Sunny might be critically rated low, but it tops the Netflix trending chart

Sunny Leone’s documentary on Netflix is still trending along with Aamir Khan’s Dangal and Sherlock. Sunny Leone’s documentary on Netflix is still trending along with Aamir Khan’s Dangal and Sherlock.

Sunny Leone’s documentary Mostly Sunny was released in 2016. Directed by Dilip Mehta, it had received a 33 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and low ratings on other movie critic sites as well. However, it is still trending on the hosting site Netflix. Initially claimed to be the biopic of the adult actor-turned Bollywood star, this film hit headlines when Sunny stated that she did not want the documentary to release in India. The actor, who is currently shooting for MTV Splitsvilla, felt that the documentary was more of an opinion of someone else on her life, and not her life.

While dialogues like, “I knew how to turn a penny into a quarter” are hard hitting, this 1 hour 23 minutes long film is not what Sunny expected when she had signed it. Yet, viewers are streaming it so much so that the docu-film is on top of the Netflix charts along with Dangal, The Infiltrator, Munich and Sherlock. The one thing that has worked in favour of this documentary are things that you haven’t heard about Sunny’s life. From having to move away from her friends in USA to a small village in Canada to her transformation to one of the most searched Indian celebrity, there are interesting bits of information about this Bollywood princess.

It is probably this reason that has kept the documentary on top. The curiosity of fans when it comes to the phenomenon that Sunny is, there is a need to understand why she made the choices that she did and how she has taken it all in stride. It is also interesting that the film that left the star of the documentary disappointed with the outcome has not disappointed the director in terms of getting a favourable reaction from audience. The film travelled to prestigious film festivals like the Toronto International Festival, and MAMI in India. ​

