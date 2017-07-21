Sunny Leone’s daughter Nisha’s first photo is going viral. But is this real?

Sunny Leone’s daughter Nisha’s first photo. Sunny Leone’s daughter Nisha’s first photo.

After news of Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber becoming parents for the first time broke out on Thursday, many fans of Bollywood’s Laila have been waiting to know every detail of her little baby girl, Nisha Kaur Weber who hails from Latur, Maharashtra. While Sunny and her husband are busy knowing the little one better, her fans are becoming impatient to catch a glimpse of the munchkin. In fact, we have got hold of a picture of the new mommy of B-town with her 21-month-old daughter that is going viral. Indianexpress.com, however, could not verify the authenticity of the photo.

A few days before, the reports of Mastizaade actor Sunny expecting her first baby was doing the rounds. But both Sunny and Daniel refuted the rumours and denied any such development in their lives. And now it is known that Nisha has been living with the couple for almost a week and every time she smiles, their heart melts.

Talking about the entry of a little angel in her life, Sunny was quoted as saying, “She is so cute. The moment she looks up at you and smiles, it just melts your heart. I look forward to her growing up to become independent and being her own woman.”

On the work front, Sunny is currently busy promoting her upcoming reality show, Splitsvilla Season 10. Her Instagram page has loads of photos from the shoot location with co-host Rannvijay Singha. Also, some pictures also have Daniel in them as he used to pay her a visit on the sets.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd