Sunny Leone welcomes twins via surrogacy

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber’s sons Asher Singh Weber, Noah Singh Weber were born a few weeks ago. Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber’s sons Asher Singh Weber, Noah Singh Weber were born a few weeks ago.

In June 2017, Sunny announced that she adopted a baby girl from Latur. She named the baby, Nisha Kaur Weber. On Monday, the actor took to Instagram to announce that she is a proud mother of two more kids via surrogacy – Asher Singh Weber and Noah Singh Weber. Sunny also shared a family photo.

Along with the first photo of her three kids, Sunny wrote, “God’s Plan!! June 21st, 2017 was the day @dirrty99 and I found out that we might possible be having 3children within a short amount of time. We planned and tried to have a family and after so many years our family is now complete with Asher Singh Weber, Noah Singh Weber and Nisha Kaur Weber. Our boys were born a few weeks ago but were alive in our hearts and eyes for many years. God planned something so special for us and gave us a large family.We are both the proud parents of three beautiful children. Surprise everyone!”

Well, this is a big surprise for all. Sunny also tweeted, “Just so there is no confusion Asher and Noah are our biological children. We chose surrogacy to complete our family many years ago and it’s now finally complete :) so happy!”

Sunny’s husband Daniel too shared the family photo and wrote, “Say Hello to Noah and Asher Weber !!! #family @sunnyleone @dirrty99 :))))😍😍😁😁❤. The next chapter of life !!! Karen, Nisha , Noah , Asher and Me !!!!! Proud!!!!.”

See the first family photo of Sunny Leone with husband Daniel Weber and her three kids Asher Singh Weber, Noah Singh Weber and Nisha Kaur Weber:

Sunny also shared in a statement, “This is truly God’s Plan! We didn’t know we were going to have a chance to have such a big beautiful family. We are beyond overjoyed and are truly blessed to have all 3 miracles in our life. Our family is complete. The Weber’s!! Lol” . Sunny further added, “We chose to do surrogacy with a fertilised egg from Daniels genes and my genes. Asher and Noah are our biological children and God sent us a angel surrogate to carry our boys until they were born.

Daniel added, “This is an amazing new chapter of our life and I believe the great chapter of all. We have been blessed with an amazing journey and looking forward to many more great things ahead. Proud Family!!!.”

The Indo-Canadian actor had told in an earlier interview that she is enjoying every second of her time with her daughter, and can’t wait to show her the entire world and teach her so many things. And with two new kids in the family, Sunny seems to be really enjoying parenthood.

Hearty congratulations to Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd