Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber feature in PETA’s cruelty-free clothing campaign

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber feature in PETA’s campaign. Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber feature in PETA’s campaign.

Actor Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber have urged everyone to promote cruelty-free fashion wear.

The couple feature together in a new People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India ad, which reads: “Ink, Not Mink! Be Comfortable in Your Own Skin, and Let Animals Keep Theirs.”

“We live in a world with such amazing advances in vegan materials and options for everyone. There is no reason for anyone to support cruelty in any form. Synthetic leather, mock croc, and even faux fur are some of the many great options,” Sunny said in a statement.

Daniel said animals and humans should co-exist. “We need to be a voice for animals and make sure we understand that, without them, there is no us. We must co-exist and learn to respect,” he added.

The Twitter handle of PETA India tweeted, “Stunning beauty @SunnyLeone and her husband @DanielWeber99 in new PETA campaign promote animal-free fashion.”

The photograph has Sunny and Daniel posing with the caption, “Choose synthetic leather, mock croc, faux fur, and other vegan clothing items.”

Sunny was named PETA’s Person of the Year in 2016 and has also starred in the organisation’s pro-vegetarian and dog and cat sterilisation campaigns.

PETA’s website also mentioned that millions of animals including foxes, minks, rabbits, and even dogs and cats are killed for clothing every year. Snakes, crocodiles and even lizards are treated badly just so garments can be made out of them. PETA is promoting cruelty-free clothing so such brutality on animals can be controlled.

(With inputs from IANS)

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd