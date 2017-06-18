Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber are kissing and our hearts are melting seeing their candid moments, see photos

Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber don’t really need a day to celebrate their love life Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber don’t really need a day to celebrate their love life

It isn’t Valentine’s Day or their wedding anniversary but Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber don’t really need a day to celebrate their love life, do they? Sunny and Daniel have been married for nearly five years, but it seems even now, the two can’t get enough of each other. Much like the teenagers in love, they posted a picture of kissing each other in an adorable manner. Surely they are giving couples the best goals for the weekend. Sunny Leone was recently shooting in Jim Corbett, when Daniel suddenly dropped in to surprise her.

Recently, she was asked about Priyanka Chopra being slammed on social media for not covering her knees while meeting the PM, and like any other woman, she stood up for the actor,"I believe that we have elected a very smart man to be the Prime Minister of India. He is so smart, so intelligent, so outspoken, that if he had a problem with it (Priyanka wearing a short dress) he would tell Priyanka. But he didn't. I know she (Priyanka) gives back to society. I know she is good to people. So let's judge her based on her actions and not her clothes.

Sunny Leone, who had worked in adult films before joining the film industry, has been quite confident about facing trolls. Recently, she was asked about Priyanka Chopra being slammed on social media for not covering her knees while meeting the PM, and like any other woman, she stood up for the actor,”I believe that we have elected a very smart man to be the Prime Minister of India. He is so smart, so intelligent, so outspoken, that if he had a problem with it (Priyanka wearing a short dress) he would tell Priyanka. But he didn’t. I know she (Priyanka) gives back to society. I know she is good to people. So let’s judge her based on her actions and not her clothes.

