As Sunny Leone dances to Laila Main Laila in Raees, fans shower screen with money. Watch video

In a theatre of Kurnool, fans are going crazy over Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Leone’s song “Laila Main Laila” from Raees. In the short video, we can see people dancing and throwing money on both the stars. While Shah Rukh has always been welcomed on screen with so much love, it is a new experience for Sunny. The actor retweeted the video posted by Shah Rukh fan and expressed her joy over it.

Sunny shared the videos and wrote, “Omg!! I just saw money flying in the air! Holy moly! This is craziness!! I love it!!!” In another tweet, she said, “I feel so emotional watching this because I have the best fans ever in the world! Love you all!”

Watch | Sunny Leone amazed with fans love for Shah Rukh Khan:

Earlier, the actor was moved by the kind of adulation SRK has. She experienced some lifetime moments when she was on the train with team Raees, from Mumbai to Delhi.

While speaking to media, she had said, “I have never in my life seen what I did on this train. The amount of love and support for Shah Rukh is unbelievable!”

Check videos: Fans go crazy over Sunny Leone’s Laila Main Laila from Raees:

Might not mean much 2 some but means the world 2me!Thanks 2my fans!Best reward u could give me is seeing this! @RaeesTheFilm thank u @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/sHjYCcXbtp — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) January 25, 2017

Damn y’all!! I love it so so much!! Everyone is dancing and singing! @RaeesTheFilmpic.twitter.com/GQI8w6Q8Io — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) January 25, 2017

Talking about the song, the Bollywood ‘Baby Doll’ said that it is a moment which she is going to cherish for the rest of her life. On working with Shah Rukh, she summed up her experience as ‘dream do come true.”

Watch | Sunny Leone calls Shah Rukh Khan a dedicated father.

The 35-year-old also spoke about meeting veteran actor Zeenat Aman, the diva on whom the original song “Laila O Laila” was picturised. “I met her yesterday and I am so excited. I thanked her for such an amazing song. If she wouldn’t have made such an amazing song, I wouldn’t have been dancing on it. I have taken my look references from her for the song and finally to have met her was a great feeling.”

