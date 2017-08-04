Sunny Leone’s condom ads to be taken off Goa buses

Condom ads featuring Bollywood actress and former pornstar Sunny Leone will be taken off display boards on state-run buses in Goa. Condom ads featuring Bollywood actress and former pornstar Sunny Leone will be taken off display boards on state-run buses in Goa.

Condom ads featuring Bollywood actor and former adult film actor Karenjit Kaur Vohra, known more popularly as Sunny Leone, will be taken off display boards on state-run buses, Goa Transport Minister Sudin Mahdav Dhavalikar said on Friday. The ads are currently displayed on the Kadamba Transport Corporation buses as part of an advertising contract between the contraception company and the corporation.

Dhavalikar said the action was being taken after a demand seeking withdrawal of the ads was made by Congress MLA Francis Silveira during the monsoon session of the Goa assembly on August 1. “…I also personally request the chairman and managing director of Kadamba (Transport Corporation) that such type of ads are not to be considered in future, so that there wont be any problem towards the public,” Sudin Mahdav Dhavalikar said.

“Whatever posters that are objected (to) by the public, I will request Chairman and MD of Kadamba to remove that and take necessary cognizance in future.” Silveira told reporters at the state assembly complex that he was glad the Bharatiya Janata Party-led coalition government took cognizance of his complaint. “Goa is a beautiful place, a tourism destination. Goans are good people this cannot be allowed to happen here,” Silveira said.

Sunny Leone recently adopted a baby girl, leaving everyone pleasantly surprised. The kid named Nisha Kaur Weber hogged headlines in no time. And then a picture began getting circulated of the new parents with the little one.

Sunny was recently seen wooing Shah Rukh Khan in Raees song “Laila Main Laila.” Leone will see seen in Tera Intezaar opposite Arbaaz Khan.

