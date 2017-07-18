Sunny Leone closeup face photos: Here is why the ‘Laila’ of Bollywood is a favourite of cameras, see photos

Check out some of the close up photos of Sunny Leone. Check out some of the close up photos of Sunny Leone.

Bollywood actor Sunny Leone was famously known to be an adult film star before she found a place for herself in the Hindi film industry. She eventually won accolades for standing up for her own self, for being down to earth and establishing a connection with the people around her, and for even being professional when it came to doing films. Her first mainstream appearance was in 2005, when she worked as a red carpet reporter for the MTV Video Music Awards on MTV India.

The actor rose to fame in India by appearing in the Bigg Boss season 5 as a wild card entry. Her flexible and smooth pole dancing on the show is still something all the viewers remember. It had been Alia Bhatt’s father and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt who spotted the acting talent in her. He even went inside the Bigg Boss house to offer her a film.

Sunny Leone ent on to make her Bollywood debut with Jism 2. She initially had to struggle to make a mark for herself as an actor but soon she improved in her craft. Later in films like Hate Story 2, she came across as a better actor. In no time, she became the most popular actor in Bollywood.

In 2016, Sunny Leone’s dream came true. She had the greatest opportunity to share the screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in Raees. Bollywood’s other superstar, Aamir Khan also readily agreed to do a film with Sunny Leone if his script ever demanded a character like her. Haters like Rakhi Sawant were simply unable to swallow the respect she gained for herself in the industry.

