Sunny Leone celebrates her birthday with her best friend, and her dinner date will melt your heart. See photos

Sunny Leone celebrates her birthday in New York with her husband, Daniel Weber. Sunny Leone celebrates her birthday in New York with her husband, Daniel Weber.

Sunny Leone is celebrating her 36th birthday today and her friends from the industry wished the star on this special day through her official Twitter page. She is currently in New York with her husband Daniel Weber. Bollywood’s Baby Doll took to Twitter to post a few pictures to show how she celebrated her birthday, and it looks just right. She also showered her husband with love and called him her best friend too. Isn’t that romantic?

She said, “New York City 2am birthday! Love this handsome man so much! My best friend in the world! @DanielWeber99.” Sunny also enjoyed a late night snack at a diner, and shared a short clip. She was glowing with happiness, as of course, food makes everyone happy! She tweeted, “Juniors restaurant in NYC. Doesn’t get better then late night diner food! Lol.”

New York City 2am birthday! Love this handsome man so much! My best friend in the world! @DanielWeber99 pic.twitter.com/E5K9NrjJCA — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) May 13, 2017

Juniors restaurant in NYC. Doesn’t get better then late night diner food! Lol pic.twitter.com/cEI1AZhmxK — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) May 13, 2017

To a endless lifetime of love !!!! @SunnyLeone you have the biggest heart of any person I have ever met !!! ❤️ Happy Bday baby love !!! pic.twitter.com/SVnc4kNLTl — Daniel Weber (@DanielWeber99) May 13, 2017

The understated celebration looks quite right as she posed for birthday photos with Daniel. Daniel, on the other hand, tweeted out his wish and if Sunny hasn’t melted already, she should. He wrote, “To a endless lifetime of love !!!! @SunnyLeone you have the biggest heart of any person I have ever met !!! ❤️ Happy Bday baby love !!!”

Also read | Happy birthday Sunny Leone: Haters gonna hate and Sunny’s gonna shake. Here are her best comebacks

The couple has always been open about their loving relationship, and on the occasion of Sunny’s birthday we can see that they are still head over heels in love with each other.

On the work front, Sunny Leone is currently working on a Marathi project and even shared some pictures from the sets on her official Instagram page.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd