Follow Us:
Sunday, May 13, 2018
Breaking News

Happy birthday Sunny Leone: A look at the actor’s best quotes

Happy Birthday Sunny Leone: Sunny Leone very actively uses the block button in her life as she does not want to even try changing the stereotypical perceptions about her.

Written by Arushi Jain | New Delhi | Updated: May 13, 2018 8:00:21 am
Sunny Leone turns 37 today Happy Birthday Sunny Leone: Sunny Leone celebrates her 37th birthday today.
Related News

Sunny Leone is someone who has been incessantly trolled and ignored by her Bollywood contemporaries in her initial years. She was also judged for being a former adult star, including a patronising interview she handled with grace. Despite many efforts of the glamourous world to pull her down, she didn’t give up. She has time and again won our hearts with her subtle replies and her fighter attitude. On various instances, the actor has said she very actively uses the ‘block button’ in her life as the ex-Bigg Boss contestant does not even want to try changing the stereotypical perceptions about her in the industry.

As Bollywood’s Laila Sunny Leone celebrates her 37th birthday today, we have compiled a list of the best quotes from her many interviews. We are sure, like us, even you will fall in love with the Baby Doll of the film industry.

Sunny leone

sunny leone birthday

sunny leone best quotes

sunny leone age

sunny leone best photos

Sunny leone pics

Sunny leone images

Sunny leone latest

Sunny leone news

Also Read | Sunny Leone on her biopic Karenjit Kaur: I broke down while revisiting few moments from my life

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Most Read
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now