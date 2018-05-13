Happy birthday Sunny Leone: A look at the actor’s best quotes

Happy Birthday Sunny Leone: Sunny Leone celebrates her 37th birthday today. Happy Birthday Sunny Leone: Sunny Leone celebrates her 37th birthday today.

Sunny Leone is someone who has been incessantly trolled and ignored by her Bollywood contemporaries in her initial years. She was also judged for being a former adult star, including a patronising interview she handled with grace. Despite many efforts of the glamourous world to pull her down, she didn’t give up. She has time and again won our hearts with her subtle replies and her fighter attitude. On various instances, the actor has said she very actively uses the ‘block button’ in her life as the ex-Bigg Boss contestant does not even want to try changing the stereotypical perceptions about her in the industry.

As Bollywood’s Laila Sunny Leone celebrates her 37th birthday today, we have compiled a list of the best quotes from her many interviews. We are sure, like us, even you will fall in love with the Baby Doll of the film industry.

Also Read | Sunny Leone on her biopic Karenjit Kaur: I broke down while revisiting few moments from my life

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd