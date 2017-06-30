Sunny Leone best Instagram photos and videos: See Sunny’s close-up photos, exercise videos, fun videos, dancing videos and photo shoots

Sunny Leone has been acting in the Bollywood industry for more than five years. The actor started off with Jism 2. Sunny Leone has been acting in the Bollywood industry for more than five years. The actor started off with Jism 2.

Earlier popular as a porn star, Sunny Leone found her place in the Indian film industry and earned respect for standing up for her own self, for being down to earth with people around and for being professional when it comes to her item songs or films as an actor. Her first mainstream appearance was in 2005, when she worked as a red carpet reporter for the MTV Video Music Awards on MTV India.

The actor rose to fame by appearing in the Bigg Boss season 5 as a wild card entry. Her pole dance on the show is still something no one has been able to forget. Her innocence on screen made her win hearts of filmmakers, to begin with, and it was Mahesh Bhatt who spotted the acting talent in her.

Soon after, Sunny made her Bollywood debut with Jism 2. New to the camera, her acting skills only improved after appearing in Hate Story 2, which was her fourth film as an actor. It did not take her long time to become one of the factors to make a hit Bollywood film.

In 2016, Sunny lived her dream of starring with a Khan by sharing the screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in Raees. Nor the actor or her haters could believe that she has reached one of the main milestones among the others she has on her list.

Sunny Leone close-up photos:

Sunny Leone’s exercise video:

Sunny Leone’s funny video:

Beyond being a film star, the actor has been able to make an existence in the Indian households by appearing in youth-driven shows like MTV Spiltsvilla.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd