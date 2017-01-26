Sunny Leone attends Raees show at Mannat, Nawazuddin Siddiqui thanks Shah Rukh Khan. See pics

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shah Rukh Khan’s battle and chase in Raees is entertaining the audience around the world. Both their characters are unmissable and even Shah Rukh agrees to it. Retweeting an article which read that the film is not entirely owned by the gangster, SRK wrote, “Thank u. Would not be good if it wasn’t for Nawaz bhai.” Nawaz also took to Twitter and thanked the star for taking him along on this journey, “It’s only u @iamsrk Saab who dared to play such character and take me along to that space. #RaeesDay Thank You.”
Sunny Leone who plays Raees’ Laila has some good words to share too. The actor was invited to SRK and Gauri Khan’s mansion, Mannat, for a special screening of the film. The actor was extremely impressed by Shah Rukh and thanked him for getting back the gangster charm with the film. In a tweet she mentioned, “Loved @iamsrk in @RaeesTheFilm. You were absolutely amazing. Reminded me of all my years of watching gangster films! Best performance ever!”
In another tweet, Sunny shared some pictures from Mannat’s bash. Have a look at some pictures she shared:
Amazing time last night at @iamsrk &Gauri's home watching @RaeesTheFilm w/entire team&party after was on fleek! @ritesh_sid @rahuldholakia
— Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) January 26, 2017
Sunny has been busy expressing her love and regards for Shah Rukh. The actor was taken aback by the kind of madness that was taking place in theatres from around the country and has been sharing them on her Twitter account.
Here is Nawazuddin and SRK tweet exchange for each other:
It's only u @iamsrk Saab who dared to play such character and take me along to that space. #RaeesDay Thank You
— Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) January 25, 2017
Since the release of the film, Raees is seeming to dominate it’s box office rival Kaabil. If reports are to be suggested, the film has minted over Rs 20 crore on the very first day of the box office.
Look at the madness among the audience for Raees and Sunny Leone’s Laila Main Laila:
@SunnyLeone #LailaMainLaila has evoked mass hysteria! So happy for you! #Raees
— Subi Samuel (@subisamuel) January 25, 2017
The film, which stars Sunny, Nawaz and Shah Rukh in titular character, also marks debut of Pakistani actor Mahira Khan.