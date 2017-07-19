Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber are not expecting a child anytime soon

Sunny Leone is not pregnant with husband Daniel Weber’s child, sources confirmed. Sunny Leone is not pregnant with husband Daniel Weber’s child, sources confirmed.

Sunny Leone manages to make headlines with whatever she does. The actor, who till recently was shooting for the upcoming season of MTV Splitsvilla with co-host Rannvijay Singha, had her husband Daniel Weber paying her a pleasant visit on the sets. While Sunny’s Instagram page has loads of photos from the shoot location, another piece of news began doing the rounds. A couple of reports on Wednesday suggested the Bollywood actor Sunny Leone might be pregnant.

The reports also indicated that Sunny is inspired by all the new mommies and soon-to-be-mommies of Bollywood. However, when we tried confirming this piece of news, a source very close to Sunny said, “Sunny is not pregnant, and if there is any news as such she would be more than happy to announce it. But right now, she is not!”

Sunny Leone is currently busy promoting her upcoming reality show, Splitsvilla Season 10. In an earlier interview with Spotboye, Sunny was quoted as saying, “Physically having a baby at this moment will be difficult as a lot of things are happening in my life. But who knows, some day I will just walk in with a baby in hand. And everyone will be shocked, where did the baby come from?”

Some reports also stated that Sunny might opt for surrogacy, and it is quite funny how everybody started assuming things for Sunny when she hasn’t declared any of it herself. The source who confirmed to us that Sunny is not pregnant also rubbished the surrogacy speculations. “This is totally out of the blue, where are these things sprouting from?”

