Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber adopt baby girl Nisha. See her first confirmed photos

Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber adopted a baby girl, leaving everyone pleasantly surprised. The kid named Nisha Kaur Weber hogged headlines in no time. And then a picture began getting circulated of the new parents with the little one. But, while indianexpress.com couldn’t confirm the authenticity of that photo, we finally got some exclusive photos of Sunny with Nisha, and even copies of the adoption papers, courtesy Loksatta reporter Pradeep Nanandkar, Latur.

Sunny, who was recently seen wooing Shah Rukh Khan in Raees song “Laila Main Laila”, makes news with whatever she does. But this time, it isn’t about her films, item songs, television shows, or even her brand endorsements. This time, the reason is more personal. While the entire film fraternity is sending Sunny and Daniel congratulatory messages for the move, many others are lauding the couple for breaking stereotypes and becoming the latest entrant into the list of Bollywood celebrities who preferred adoption than having biological kids.

Just days back, there were rumours of Sunny expecting her first baby. But then both Sunny and Daniel denied the reports and rejected any such development in their lives. And soon after the news of them adopting Nisha Kaur Weber who hails from Latur, Maharashtra came to the fore.

Check out Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber with their adopted daughter Nisha Kaur Weber.

Nisha has been living with the couple for almost a week. Sunny was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying, “She is so cute. The moment she looks up at you and smiles, it just melts your heart. I look forward to her growing up to become independent and being her own woman.”

