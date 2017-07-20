Sunny Leone on adopting a baby girl: For us, it was about starting a family

Happy couple, Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber couldn’t be more than glad to start a family of their own. Happy couple, Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber couldn’t be more than glad to start a family of their own.

Bollywood star Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber, who recently denied rumours that they are expecting their first child, have adopted a baby girl named Nisha Kaur Weber who hails from Latur, Maharashtra, a report in Hindustan Times confirms. While talking about various changes and responsibilities, the couple were nothing less than happy about having Nisha in their lives.

“It’s a responsibility for the rest of our lives. But we have been ready for that — physically, mentally and financially. We were working really hard because we wanted to start a family, and this is the way it’s going to start, so it’s amazing,” said Sunny Leone.

“We were not brought up here but certain things, on an everyday basis, breaks your heart. While going to the airport, you cross this overpass and see little kids with no clothes, no shoes or no food, and it’s heart-breaking. Maybe, we can’t save every child but can do it for one little girl. They (the ashram) gave her everything that they could but she is still underweight, and still needs a lot of care. And we are ready. Also, we have great people around to help us with everything. I don’t know what her struggle was, and I don’t think I ever will, but I know she was probably starving at some point, and maybe there wasn’t enough food,” Sunny Leone told Hindustan Times.

Nisha Kaur Weber has been living with them for almost a week. Each time Nisha smiles, she manages to melt their hearts. “It has just been about a week that Nisha has been with us but I feel like I know her for a month. We are both figuring her out, and I am sure she is doing the same. She has had a certain kind of life till now, so, she’ll take her time to understand that we are her parents. Things are changing on an hourly basis. For us, it’s mind-altering,” Daniel Weber was quoted as saying.

When the actor was asked what made them think about starting a family at this point of time, the Mastizaade actor said, “I don’t know about everybody else, but for us, it didn’t matter even for a second whether it was our child or she not being our biological child. For us, it was about starting a family and I might not [have a biological child] because of our schedules and so many other things but we both thought, ‘why don’t we just adopt?.”

