Sunny Deol to star in Suriya’s Si3 Hindi remake

If you thought Ajay Devgn did an amazing job with his character Bajirao Singham, then get ready for double the energy as this time it is Sunny Deol who would be taking up the role of the fearless police officer. While both the films have been ‘inspired’ by Suriya’s Tamil film of the same name, Sunny’s film will be a standalone Hindi remake of Si3.

Producer Jayantilal Gada confirmed the news to indianexpress.com and said, “Yes, Sunny is the main lead. The villain will be played by Anoop Singh and the heroine is yet to be cast.” He also added that this is the official remake of Tamil superhit Si3 starring Suriya. It has nothing to do with Rohit Shetty’s Singham series.

The film will, reportedly, be helmed by cinematographer Ravi K Chandran who previously worked in films like Ghajini, My Name Is Khan and OK Jaanu.

Meanwhile, Sunny is busy with Poster Boys promotion in which he would be seen sharing the screen space with his brother Bobby Deol and Shreyas Talpade. The film is a remake of Marathi comedy film directed by Shreyas. Sunny Deol is also prepping up for his son’s launch with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. The actor, who recently directed Ghaayal Once Again, will also produce his son’s debut vehicle.

There are also reports that Sunny Deol would be back with the next installment of Yamla Pagla Deewana, which will also star Bobby Deol and Kajal Aggarwal. The film is scheduled for next year release.

