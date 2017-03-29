Sunny Deol is having a lot of fun on the sets of son Karan’s debut film in Manali, see pics

Sunny Deol is in Manali as he is gearing up to launch his elder son, Karan Deol. Sunny Deol is in Manali as he is gearing up to launch his elder son, Karan Deol.

Sunny Deol is a doting father. He is gearing up to launch his elder son, Karan Deol, under his home production Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. This actor-filmmaker seems to be working hard to give his son Karan a perfect launch. The shooting of the film is on in the mountains of Manali in Himachal Pradesh.

Sunny shared a picture of himself from the sets, and wrote along, “Work Mode!! #manali #palpaldilkepaas #ppdkp #work #team #workday #lovemyjob #happy #movie #actor #filmmaker #life #thankful.”

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas is a romantic drama. The 59-year-old star is also directing the project, which is being produced under his home banner Vijyeta films. Sunny shared the first look of the movie last year in September.

Sunny has been sharing pics from the sets, though we still await to catch a glimpse of his son’s look from the film. Sunny also shared his shirtless picture frolicking in the snow, earlier. Along with the pic, he wrote, “Weekend Vibe!! #freshsnow #playful #manali #love #palpaldilkepaas #ppdkp #lovemyjob #gratitude #thankful #films #creatingdreams”

Known for his iconic roles and dialogues, Sunny Deol decided to make a comeback in Bollywood after a sabbatical with the sequel to the action-packed film Ghayal, titled Ghayal: Once Again.

Check out the pictures from the sets of Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, shared by Sunny Deol:

Sorry for being away… Manali welcomed me with a lot of snow and no network … Happy Holi to all of you!!#manali #palpaldilkepaas pic.twitter.com/1s96egeAMM — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) March 13, 2017

While Sunny is known for his serious roles in films, his posts on Twitter only show his lighter side.

