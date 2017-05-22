Sunny Deol introduces son Karan Deol, starts shooting his debut Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. Shah Rukh Khan has this to say

Sunny Deol with his son Karan. Sunny Deol with his son Karan.

Sunny Deol’s son Karan is all grown up now and has a strong resemblance to the actor. Sunny is launching his son into Bollywood with the film, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, and will also be directing it. While Sunny has been busy with the film’s shoot in Manali for quite a while now, Karan just joined the team on the sets. Sunny shared the picture of Karan from first day’s shoot. The actor also shared an emotional note and wrote, “Started #palpaldilkepaas .. Karan’s first day at shoot.. can’t get enough.. my boy has grown big #love #actor #life.”

Shah Rukh Khan wished Sunny and his son and wrote on Twitter, “All the best papa. He looks as tough and gentle as you. May all good things come his way.” Both Shah Rukh and Sunny had worked in Yash Chopra’s Darr.

All the best papa. He looks as tough and gentle as you. May all good things come his way. http://t.co/75DVSGC8J0 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 22, 2017

Sunny who recently joined Twitter has been updating his fans with pictures and posts from film’s shoot in Manali. Going by these pictures, the film can also star Sunny’s brother, Bobby Deol. The actor shared an on location picture from film’ set and wrote, “On location!! #brothers #strength #manali #happiness #fulfillment #moments #family #palpaldilkepaas #ppdkp #film #creative #lovemyjob.”

On the work front, Sunny is busy with two films, Bhaiyyaji Superhitt and Poster Boyz co-starring Bobby Deol. Sunny during an earlier interview spoke about his son’s debut film. “Right now, my priority is working towards my son’s film. I’m working that out,” Sunny told PTI.

The actor directed Ghayal Once Again last year but the film didn’t do well at the box office. But Sunny insisted that he wants to continue with Ghayal franchise and would love to make Ghayal 3. “I want to continue with this franchise if someone comes with a good story. I won’t direct this time, rather I would produce the film because it’s quite difficult to direct and act at the same time, ” Sunny said.

