Sunil Grover write to PM Narendra Modi, wants to interview Dawood Ibrahim

As ludicrous as it may sound, but popular comedian Sunil Grover has penned an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to get an interview with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. And, this request is not out of the blue as the actor is gearing up for the release of his next, Coffee with D, where he plays a journalist wanting to interview Dawood. Blame promotions for the antic.

Anyways, the letter which starts with an elaborate praise of Modi’s Swachh Bharat campaign and initiative of demonetization goes on to demand a sit-down with Dawood, who the Indian government has been trying to bring back to India for a long time now.

“While we bask in the positive aftermath of your thoughtful initiatives, there is a small grouse that we continue to harbour. An unresolved issue that still invokes a sense of fear, anger and morbid anxiety into a population which is otherwise ready to move on and make good on their dreams in India 2.0,” Sunil writes.

“It is about a man. A man who is the sole blemish on the history of a proud nation known for producing patriots. A man who is in hiding in our neighbouring country, a country is best known for producing and exporting terror. A shallow and cowardly man who has forever eluded trial for his heinous acts. A man who Mumbai has never forgotten after 1993 and never would. For this treacherous man, who goes by the name of Dawood Ibrahim, is the symbol of everything that is wrong with this world and India 2.0 cannot afford to forget him until they bury him. For good.”

He further says in the letter, “We understand that asking for the government to bring him back overnight is amateurish in expectation. We understand that a lot of factors are involved and diplomatic interventions take sizeable time. However, while the government works towards that goal, all we want is an audience with him. All we want is to be able to sit across him and hear him defend himself. All we want is to be able to ask a thousand questions, answers to which make him own up to his despicable deeds and serve as an iota of justice to the families of the 93 blast victims.”

It’s funny… #CoffeeWithD trailer… Sunil Grover is all set to entertain us yet again… Check it out! http://t.co/4lMzRJiA2i — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 17, 2016

In the end, of course, comes the plugging of the comedy, the actor is appearing in next.

“An extensive interview with the most wanted man in the world is what we desire, a small chat over a cup of coffee is what we will settle for. Thanks again sir, we urge you to look into this request. All we ask for is a Coffee with D,” Sunil concludes.

