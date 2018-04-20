Exclusive: Sunil Grover in Salman Khan-Priyanka Chopra starrer Bharat

Sunil Grover will share screen space with Salman Khan in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat. Sunil Grover will share screen space with Salman Khan in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat.

It’s indeed great news for fans of Sunil Grover. After recently making a comeback on the small screen with Dhan Dhana Dhan and coming on board Vishal Bharadwaj’s Chhuriyaan, Sunil has bagged yet another Bollywood biggie. Yes, Indianexpress.com has exclusively learnt that the ace comedian is also a part of Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra starrer Bharat.

A source on condition of anonymity told indianexpress.com, “Sunil Grover will be playing Salman Khan’s friend in Bharat. His role is not like how in other films where comedians are used for a couple of comic punches and then they disappear. He has an interesting role in the film.”

Salman Khan had appeared on Sunil Grover’s special comedy show called Super Night with Tubelight.

Sunil Grover has worked in several Bollywood films in the past. In 2017, he played the protagonist in Coffee with D, but it tanked at the box office. Before that, Sunil worked in films like Ghajini, Heropanti, Gabbar is Back and Baaghi among others. In his upcoming film Chhuriyaan, the comedian will share screen space with versatile actor Vijay Raaz, Dangal fame Sanya Malhotra and TV star Radhika Madan.

Now that Sunil will play Salman Khan’s friend in Ali Abbas Zafar directorial Bharat, we are guessing he should get ready for many exciting film offers in the future.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd