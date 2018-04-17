Chhuriyaan: Sunil Grover all set to team up with Sanya Malhotra for Vishal Bhardwaj’s next

Sunil Grover to join Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan in Chhuriyaan. Sunil Grover to join Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan in Chhuriyaan.

Comedian Sunil Grover will star in Vishal Bhardwaj’s upcoming dramedy titled Chhuriyaan. While Dangal actor Sanya Malhotra and Mere Aashiqui Tumse Hi star Radhika Manan were already finalised to play the female leads in the film, with Sunil’s entry, looks like Chhuriyaan is going to be a star-studded affair. It was earlier also revealed that actor Vijay Raaz will be teaming up with Vishal after four years to play the father of the female leads.

Chhuriyaan is reportedly the story of two sisters (Malhotra and Madan) who are at loggerheads with each other. As far as Sunil’s role is concerned, while he has not been paired opposite any of the female leads, he plays the other important lead in the film.

Talking about Sunil’s character, Vishal told Mumbai Mirror, “I am very happy to have Sunil Grover and Vijay Raaz as the two unconventional male leads of my film. Sunil plays a crucial and major part and I was surprised to know what a big star he is. He is a wonderful actor and person. I have noticed that everyone is eager to interact with him and now I am eager to shoot a great part with him too.”

Mirror also reports that Chhuriyaan is expected to go on floors in the village of Raunsi by the end of this month. While the second schedule which will see Radhika and Sanya in a different avatar will be shot later in Abu Dhabi. Since the film is based in Rajasthan, the actors will also be enrolled in various workshops to get their rustic turns right.

“All the actors are already learning a beautiful Rajasthani dialect for their roles. Since the narrative has a lot of scope for music, I am working on a five-six song album, packed with folklore and Rajasthani flavour. There will also be a very interesting dance number that I am looking forward to in the film,” Vishal said.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd