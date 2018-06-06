Sunil Dutt’s 90th birth anniversary: Some interesting facts about the actor-turned-politician

His films like ‘Padosan’, ‘Mother India’, ‘Milan’, ‘Waqt’ and others still find a mention in the best works of Hindi cinema. (Express archive photo) His films like ‘Padosan’, ‘Mother India’, ‘Milan’, ‘Waqt’ and others still find a mention in the best works of Hindi cinema. (Express archive photo)

Born in Khurd village in Jhelum district, now in Pakistan, on June 6, 1930, Balraj (Sunil) Dutt lost his father Diwan Raghunath Dutt when he was five and his mother Kulwantidevi Dutt at 23. In consideration of his mother’s wishes, Dutt first completed his education and then did his maiden film ‘Railway Platform’ in 1955 with Johnny Walker and Nalini Jaywant as co-stars, directed by Ramesh Saigal.

Comedian Johnny Walker, Sheila Ramani, producer Keval Krishan, Nalini Jaywant and Sunil Dutt in Jodhpur during shooting of the film ‘Railway Platform’. (Express archive photo) Comedian Johnny Walker, Sheila Ramani, producer Keval Krishan, Nalini Jaywant and Sunil Dutt in Jodhpur during shooting of the film ‘Railway Platform’. (Express archive photo)

Dutt acted in scores of hit films such as ‘Gumraah’, ‘Waqt’, ‘Humraaz’, ‘Khandaan’, ‘Milan’ and ‘Reshma Aur Shera’ . But, it was Mehboob Khan’s epic ‘Mother India’ in 1956 which catapulted him to stardom and helped Dutt to tie the nuptial knot with Nargis.

Actor Rajendra Kumar, Nargis and Sunil Dutt in film ‘Mother India’. (Express archive photo) Actor Rajendra Kumar, Nargis and Sunil Dutt in film ‘Mother India’. (Express archive photo)

Nargis and Sunil Dutt’s love story is nothing less than a fairy tale. Sunil Dutt and Nargis first met on the sets of Do Bigha Zamin in the mid-1950s. Nargis was apparently in love with Raj Kapoor at that time, who was married to Krishna Kapoor. Eventually, Raj Kapoor and Nargis went their separate ways. Reportedly, Nargis Dutt was devastated over the whole affair. Gradually, Sunil Dutt and Nargis fell for each other. Since the duo had played mother-son in ‘Mother India’, tying the knot then was not possible. The two tied the knot in secret in 1958 but kept their marriage under wraps till the next year.

His wife, the legendary actor, Nargis Dutt, passed away in May 1981 after a protracted battle with cancer. Subsequently, Dutt produced a film on cancer called ‘Dard Ka Rishta’ (1983) and then joined politics. (Express archive photo) His wife, the legendary actor, Nargis Dutt, passed away in May 1981 after a protracted battle with cancer. Subsequently, Dutt produced a film on cancer called ‘Dard Ka Rishta’ (1983) and then joined politics. (Express archive photo)

In 1981, Sunil Dutt directed ‘Rocky’ which marked the debut of his son Sanjay. It also starred Reena Roy, Tina Munim, Amjad Khan, Raakhee, Shakti Kapoor and Aruna Irani.

Sanjay Dutt said his debut film Rocky, which released on May 8, 1981, gave him a real sense of being an actor.

After his wife’s death, Sunil Dutt immersed himself in politics. A five-time MP, Dutt contested his first Lok Sabha election on a Congress ticket in 1984. Winning the Mumbai North West seat in his maiden attempt, he retained it in the 1989 and 1991 elections. He did not contest the 1996 and 1998 elections as he was preoccupied with a case against his son Sanjay.

Sunil Dutt won the 1999, 2000 and 2004 elections. In Pic: Former Prime Minister Sunil Dutt won the 1999, 2000 and 2004 elections. In Pic: Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and Sunil Dutt (Express archive photo)

Dutt became a Union Minister for the first time in his over two decades of political career when former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh gave him the Sports and Youth Affairs portfolio in 2004.

Actor-turned-politican had been in public eye for five decades including forty years as a star actor. In Pic: Sunil Dutt addressing a rally during election campaign. (Express photo by Ravi Batra) Actor-turned-politican had been in public eye for five decades including forty years as a star actor. In Pic: Sunil Dutt addressing a rally during election campaign. (Express photo by Ravi Batra)

He, however, continued his acting stint and worked with a few select filmmakers like J P Dutta (Kshatriya), Yash Chopra (Parampara) and Rajkumar Hirani (Munna Bhai M.B.B.S). The actor died of heart attack on May 25, 2005, at his residence in Mumbai.

His last film had him essaying the role of his son’s reel life father in Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Munna Bhai M.B.B.S’. (Express archive photo) His last film had him essaying the role of his son’s reel life father in Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Munna Bhai M.B.B.S’. (Express archive photo)

